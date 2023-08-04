BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – After coming off another solid season in 2022 where they finished 9-3 overall with a 6-1 mark conference play, the Bellbrook Golden Eagles now eye a fourth straight SWBL title for the first time in program history.

“Our goal is pretty singular every day, but we’re trying to get better every single day. Certainly we have long term goals, you know. We’d like to compete for a fourth straight league title, certainly to get back into the playoffs and then make a run once we get there,” said head coach Jeff Jenkins.

“We want to be in the best shape of our life, you know, the coaches are preparing us like crazy over these two days and these mini camps over the summer, pushing ourselves to be the best we can be,” said senior wideout Johnny Deszcz.

Bellbrook opens week 1 against Tippecanoe for the third straight season on Friday Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. The Red Devils won last year’s contest 14-10, while the Golden Eagles defeated Tipp 24-14 in 2021.