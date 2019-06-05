Sports

Beckham 'giddy' about Browns' potential

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 05:59 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 05:59 PM EDT

BEREA, Ohio (AP) -- Odell Beckham Jr. feels like the new kid in class.

   The Browns superstar wide receiver spoke Wednesday for the first time since his introductory news conference in April and said he's never felt so good about his life or career.

   Cleveland acquired Beckham in a blockbuster trade in March from the New York Giants, who tolerated the 26-year-old's sometimes selfish behavior for five seasons before deciding to part ways.

   Beckham said he's "beyond excited" by the new start and feels refreshed. He's "giddy" about the Browns' potential, especially with a high-powered offense featuring him, quarterback Baker Mayfield and close friend Jarvis Landry.

   Beckham has never been a champion at any level, but feels "something in the air" in Cleveland, where expectations for the upcoming season grow by the day.

   The three-time Pro Bowler skipped the majority of the Browns' offseason workout program, practicing just once and while opting to train in California.
 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


2 News Helps Tornado Recovery

header image
Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

Disaster Recovery for Dayton Donate Button

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local