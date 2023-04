FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A 1-1 tie game in the first inning lasted until the top of the seventh when a hit-by-pitch scored the go-ahead run with the bases loaded for Beavercreek, leading to the 2-1 win over Miamisburg in the Reds Futures HS Baseball Showcase at Nischwitz Stadium on Wednesday.

