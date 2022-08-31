BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Following their 20-13 victory over Franklin last Friday which marked the programs’ first win since week 9 of the 2020 season, the Beavercreek Beavers are honored as the Operation Football Team of the Week.
by: Joey DeBerardino
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Following their 20-13 victory over Franklin last Friday which marked the programs’ first win since week 9 of the 2020 season, the Beavercreek Beavers are honored as the Operation Football Team of the Week.