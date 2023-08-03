BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek football program continues to grow and rebuild under second-year head coach Marcus Colvin as the Beavers focus on making a bigger leap this season.

“I really love it. I mean, we got 110 kids out here, you know, and that wasn’t like that when we got here a year ago. And they’re excited and they’re showing up. They’re consistent. So I’m proud of just that,” said Colvin.

“Everyone’s stepping up this year. Even our young guys. We got a lot of young guys coming up that are great talent and they’re stepping up, too,” added senior C.J. Crawford.

Beavercreek opens week 1 against Xenia on Thursday Aug. 17 at 7p.m.