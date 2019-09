DAYTON, Ohio - The West Michigan Whitecaps overcame a 4-0 deficit with five runs in the sixth inning on the way to a 5-4 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Saturday night. The contest was the final night game of the season for the Dragons. They will host West Michigan at 2:00 on Sunday and at the same time on Monday to close out the season.

The Dragons scored three runs in the first inning and another run in the fifth to build their 4-0 lead, only to see the Whitecaps take advantage of three walks, two errors, and a hit batsman in the sixth to score five runs.