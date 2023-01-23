ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, the Bengals swarmed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and Cincinnati advanced to its second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win.

The Bengals advanced to consecutive AFC championship games for the first time in franchise history and will again travel to play the Chiefs.

And it’ll be in Kansas City again — instead of in Atlanta, the neutral site where the game would’ve been played if Buffalo had beaten Cincinnati.

“Better send those refunds,” Joe Burrow said, referring to the 50,000 or so tickets already sold for a game that will never be played.

“I thought we played a hell of a game. The defense, I tip all the hats on to them, to limit a guy like Josh Allen and come away with a win in a major way,” said Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

“I knew we ready to go. We know what we’re capable of. Had to prove them wrong,” added Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

“We had a great game plan. Guys were making plays, protection was holding. We ran the ball well. It’s just a complete win,” said Burrow.

“Our guys believe they walked on the field ready to attack,” said head coach Zac Taylor. “Those guys want to walk on the field and start attacking other teams. That’s what happened.”

Joe Mixon rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown. Joe Burrow tossed for 242 yards and two scores. And that offensive line everyone was worried about gave up all of one sack.

Up next, it’s off to Kansas City for the AFC championship game next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.

Be sure to stick with 2 Sports on-air, on our website and on social media as the Bengals prepare for their rematch with the Chiefs.