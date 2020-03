Newport News, Virginia — University of Dayton sophomore forward Obi Toppin was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year in addition to being named to First Team All A-10. This makes Toppin the first men's basketball player in school history to be named Player of the Year.

Toppin was not the only player to be recognized by the Atlantic 10 Conference as Jalen Crutcher was also named First Team All-Atlantic 10, the All-Conference First Team, Trey Landers was named to the Third Team and Ryan Mikesell was named All-Academic Team.