Battle of Ohio preview: Browns at Bengals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Facing criticism at home, the Cleveland Browns go on the road to seek a series sweep of the struggling but improving Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns (4-2) were blown out by the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and Cleveland fans piled on this week with abuse for quarterback Baker Mayfield. Meanwhile the Bengals (1-4-1) let another one slip away, building a 21-0 second-quarter lead before losing to the Indianapolis Colts 31-27. In the first matchup of the AFC North rivals, Cleveland prevailed 35-30, despite Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow completing 37 of 61 pass attempts for 316 yards and three touchdowns.