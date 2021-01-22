Basile’s career-high paces Raiders at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS, In – The Wright State men’s basketball team opened its two-game weekend set against IUPUI with a 95-65 win on Friday afternoon as five Raiders finished in double figures scoring, paced by Grant Basile’s new career-best 24 points.

The same two teams are back in action Saturday afternoon at 12 p.m. and fans can follow the action on ESPN3 or WRZX 106.5 FM.

The Raiders (10-4 overall, 8-3 HL) started hot, going on a 10-0 scoring run in the opening five minutes to gain separation that IUPUI (3-5, 2-5 HL) would never recover from. Wright State extended the lead to double digits on a Trey Calvin three-pointer at the 11 minute mark of the first half and closed the first 20 minutes on a 10-2 run to take a 46-28 advantage into the locker room. The visitors came out of the break and scored nine of the first 11 second half points to push the lead to 25 and effectively wrap things up.

Basile tallied 15 of his 24 points in the second half, finishing the afternoon shooting 8-of-11 from the floor with a perfect 8-of-8 mark from the free throw stripe while pulling down eight rebounds. He filled his stat line with four assists and four steals as well.

Loudon Love finished with the only double-double of the game, tallying 16 points and 11 rebounds overall after a 12-point first half – including 10 points in the first 10 minutes – as he’s now finished in double figures scoring in all 14 games this season. Tanner Holden added 15 points of his own, with Trey Calvin finishing with 12 points and Tim Finke chipping in 11 points.

Wright State finished the afternoon shooting 57 percent from the floor overall (37-of-65) while hitting 6-of-18 from three-point range (33 percent). The Raiders went to the line 20 times, going 15-of-20 (75 percent) as a team. IUPUI was held to just 37 percent (26-of-70) shooting overall with a 6-of-25 mark (24 percent) from deep. The hosts were 70 percent (7-10) from the free throw stripe.

The Raiders won the battle on the boards 44-32 overall, including tallying 35 defensive rebounds, while finishing with 52 points in the paint. Wright State forced IUPUI into 10 turnovers that became 14 points on the other end.

Jaylen Minnett finished with 17 points to pace the Jaguars, while Marcus Burk was the only other IUPUI player in double figures, tallying 14 points despite not playing in the first half.