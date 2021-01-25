Basile named Horizon League Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS – Wright State men’s basketball redshirt sophomore Grant Basile has been named the Horizon League’s Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon. Basile is coming off of back-to-back 20-plus point games as the Raiders tallied a pair of road victories over the weekend at IUPUI.

Basile was also named the Horizon League’s player of the week by College Sports Madness, the publication announced earlier Monday.

Basile tallied a pair of 20-plus point scoring games over the weekend as Wright State swept IUPUI on the road. Basile finished with a new career-high 24 points on Friday, shooting 8-of-11 from the floor with a perfect 8-of-8 mark from the free throw stripe while pulling down eight rebounds. He filled his stat line with four assists and four steals as well. He followed that up with a 20-point effort on Saturday on 7-of-8 shooting with a new career-best three three-point baskets and 12 first half points. Basile added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes of action on Saturday afternoon.

Basile is tied with teammate Loudon Love with 23 total blocks and a 1.5 blocks/game average, both tops in the Horizon League, and is one of four Raiders averaging double digits scoring with a 13.7 points/game mark. Basile has a 6.9 rebounds/game average and is shooting 65 percent from the floor and 52 percent from three-point range along with a 66 percent rate from the free throw stripe. Basile has 12 double-digit scoring games this season, including five in a row since being inserted into the starting lineup.

This is Wright State’s third Horizon Player of the Week honor this season, as Basile joins Loudon Love and Tanner Holden with the recognition. Love earned the weekly award on Dec. 14 and Holden received the honor on Dec. 28.