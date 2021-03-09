Baker leads Raiders to Horizon League championship and NCAA bid

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – The top-seeded Wright State women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in program history (2014 and 2019) with a 53-41 win over IUPUI in the 2021 Horizon League Tournament, Tuesday Afternoon.

Monday night (March 15) the Raiders (18-7) will find out who they will be playing in the NCAA Championship which will be played in a neutral-site format in San Antonio, Texas.

Angel Baker led the Raiders with 23 points and was named MVP of the tournament. Tyler Frierson scored nine points and Destyne added seven for Wright State. Baker finished the contest 10-for-16 from the field and 3-for-5 beyond the arc. Frierson went 4-for-8 while pulling down eight rebounds. Jada Wright added a team-leading 12 rebounds for the Raiders.

Wright State used an early 6-0 run in the first quarter to force an IUPUI timeout with just under seven minutes to play. Following the timeout IUPUI’s answered to pull within two points, 6-8, of the Raiders. Back-to-back free throws by The Jaguars gave them the advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was a back-and-forth affair that saw both teams tally 11 points as Destyne Jackson’s pull up three with just over two minutes before the break pulled the Raiders within two yet again, 23-25 at halftime.

The second half was the difference, as Wright State held IUPUI to just 16 total points over 20 minutes while recording 30 of their own. Notably, The Raiders allowed just five Jaguars points while holding them to 0-for-6 shooting from three points range in the fourth quarter. A Frierson bucket and back-to-back threes from Baker with just over two minutes in the third quarter, started what would be a 14-0 Raider run over a nearly 10 minute period. Jada Wright’s second chance layup with 1:14 to play in the fourth quarter put the Raiders up by 10 and ultimately the contest.

Wright State finished the contest shooting 41.5 percent from the floor, including 50 percent in both the first and fourth quarters. IUPUI finished the afternoon shooting 25 percent from the floor while connecting on 13-of-17 free throws (76.5 percent). The Raiders tallied 12 second-chance points to the Jaguars’ seven. Notably, Wright State’s bench tallied 11 points to IUPUI’s zero.

Wright State won the battle on the boards for the 23rd consecutive time this season, out rebounding IUPUI a close 37-34 overall. The Raiders won the defensive glass, pulling down 27 rebounds to the Jags’ 21. The offensive side saw IUPUI found the advantage pulling down 13 offensive boards to the Raiders 10.