Atlantic 10 postpones all fall sports due to pandemic

The Atlantic 10 Conference Friday announced the postponement of all scheduled fall contests in conference-sponsored sports and A-10 championships due to the continuing COVID-19 global pandemic.



This includes University of Dayton varsity programs: men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, and volleyball. The fall competitive schedules for men’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, and women’s rowing will also be postponed, as will non-traditional competition seasons for baseball and softball.



Dayton’s other fall sport, football, is governed by the Pioneer Football League. The PFL is one of only two conferences that sponsor football as its only sport. Dayton will not play non-conference football games this fall. Members are currently working with the PFL on decisions related to the regular season. Similar to other Flyer fall sports, it is presumed that Dayton football will be postponed without a dramatic improvement in the COVID environment.



The Atlantic 10 intends to conduct a competitive schedule for the fall sports in the 2021 spring semester. Details on the rescheduling of contests and championships will be announced at a later date. Safety, health and the well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the campus community at large is the primary concern and responsibility of the Atlantic 10 Conference and its member institutions.



The conference and institutional leadership have agreed to a “look-in window” mid-September, allowing for a potentially truncated competitive schedule amongst conference opponents if the COVID-19 risk has substantially been reduced. The reinstatement of conference competitions following the look-in window would require medical and institutional protocols that would assure the safety of student-athletes, staff and the campus community. If COVID-19 risk levels do not improve, the teams and student-athletes will continue training and practicing while attending classes and prepare for a spring 2021 competitive schedule.

The BIG EAST announced it will only compete in within the conference this fall on Thursday. The Big Ten and Pac-12, within the past few weeks, also announced conference-only schedules. The Ivy League also canceled all sporting events over COVID-19 concerns at the beginning of July.