BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Lily Zimmerlin is one of the top wrestlers in the state of Ohio, but her talents go beyond the mat. Lily is also a standout on the Blue Devils soccer team and runs cross country.

Lily is an exceptional student with a 4.0-grade point average and will attend Alma College in Mount Pleasant, Michigan where she will wrestle and study Integrative physiology and health science.