Athlete of the month: Delaney Benedict

Enon, OHIO (WDTN) Greenon high school three sport star Delaney Benedict is the February Penn Station athlete of the month. Delaney plays soccer, basketball and runs track and will continue her education and track career at Cornell University.
by: Jack PohlPosted: / Updated:
Enon, OHIO (WDTN) Greenon high school three sport star Delaney Benedict is the February Penn Station athlete of the month. Delaney plays soccer, basketball and runs track and will continue her education and track career at Cornell University.