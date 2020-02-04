Athlete of the month: Delaney Benedict

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin - Cole Gentry's three-point attempt at the buzzer couldn't find the bottom of the net as the Wright State men's basketball team fell 92-89 at Green Bay on Sunday afternoon in Horizon League action. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Raiders, who have now split the regular season series with Green Bay in each of the last two campaigns.

Wright State (19-5, 9-2 HL) returns home for a four-game homestand beginning on Thursday night when the Raiders host Detroit Mercy inside the Nutter Center. The Raiders are 10-2 at home this season and have won seven in a row on their home court.