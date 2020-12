DAYTON - The University of Dayton men’s basketball team opened the 2020-21 regular season with a 66-63 victory over Eastern Illinois at UD Arena Tuesday night. With the win, the Flyers extended their win streak to 21 consecutive games dating back to last season.

The Flyers, who never trailed in the contest, were led by Ibi Watson who finished with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while adding six rebounds. Chase Johnson added 14 point, hitting a team-high three triples, along with picking up seven rebounds and four assists. Jalen Crutcher and Jordy Tshimanga also finished in double-figures, scoring 13 and 10, respectively.