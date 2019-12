DAYTON, Ohio - The University of Dayton men's basketball team defeated Houston Baptist 93-68 at UD Arena on Tuesday night. The Flyers were led by Obi Toppin, who recorded a double-double scoring 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting and brought in 10 rebounds. Four other Flyers also scored in double digits with Chase Johnson leading the team with 18 points, Trey Landers scoring 16 points, and Ibi Watson and Jalen Crutcher both contributing 11 points.

GAME BREAKDOWN 1st Half: Dayton 49, Houston Baptist 42 • Houston Baptist jumped out to an early lead through strong shooting, taking a 20-13 lead by the first media timeout. • The teams traded baskets for most of the first half, but back-to-back Jhery Matos three-pointers gave the Flyers a lead that they would not relinquish. • The Flyers went on a 10-0 run, making five straight buckets to build a lead late in the first half, which they would not relinquish. • Eight Flyers scored in the first half, and Toppin led Dayton with 13 points. • Dayton scored 28 of their 49 first half points in the paint, outscoring the Huskies 28-14. • The Flyers scored 14 fast break points in the half, while holding the Huskies to only two. • Dayton forced the Huskies into 10 turnovers, and converted those turnovers to 17 points. • Dayton and Houston Baptist each shot 56.0% from the field.