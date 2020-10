CINCINNATI, Ohio - The State of Ohio has approved a variance that will allow the Bengals to host 12,000 spectators at the six remaining home games this season.

Tickets previously purchased for the Cleveland Browns game on Sunday, Oct. 25 are still valid. Additional inventory for the Browns game, primarily on the Canopy Level, will go on sale on a date to be determined. The Bengals will reach out to Season Ticket Members and fans with more specifics this week.