CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie Graham Ashcraft threw seven innings of one-run ball as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 8-1. Joey Votto and Kyle Farmer hit three-run homers for Cincinnati. The 24-year-old Ashcraft got his second career win. He hit the upper 90s with his sinker and cutter in allowing just four hits and striking out four. He shut out Washington until Josh Bell hit a one-out solo homer in the seventh inning. Matt Reynolds led off off the Reds’ seventh with his first homer since May 17, 2017.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction