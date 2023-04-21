Grand Rapids, Mich. — Edwin Arroyo blasted a two-run home run to highlight a five-run seventh inning as the Dayton Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 7-3 on Friday night.

The Dragons and Whitecaps have split the first four games of the series with two games to play.

The Dragons collected a season-high 11 hits in the game including five in the seventh inning. Austin Hendrick, Tyler Callihan, Austin Callahan, and Hayden Jones each had two hits for Dayton.

The Dragons scored two runs in the top of the first inning to take an early lead. With two outs, Tyler Callihan lined a single to left field and Austin Callahan followed with a double to the gap in left-center to bring in Callihan from first.

Michael Trautwein then singled through the middle to score Callahan and make it 2-0. West Michigan tied the game with two runs in the third.

It was still 2-2 in the seventh when Dayton’s Jose Serrano walked to start the inning. With one out, Arroyo drilled a home run to right field, his first of the year, to break the tie and give the Dragons a 4-2 lead.

Hendrick restarted the rally with a single to center field and Tyler Callihan followed with a triple to drive Hendrick in and make it 5-2.

Austin Callahan then grounded a hit through a drawn-in infield to bring in Tyler Callihan and make it 6-2. Jack Rogers added a double to left to bring in Austin Callahan and give the Dragons a 7-2 lead.

West Michigan scored once in the bottom of the seventh to close out the scoring.

Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr worked the first five innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Jayvien Sandridge (1-1) entered the game to start the sixth and was credited with the win.

He worked two innings and allowed one run when a runner scored from third on a wild pitch. Sandridge did not allow a hit but walked three and struck out one.

Myles Gayman was very effective over the final two innings, allowing just one hit and no runs with no walks and three strikeouts.

Notes: The Dragons were 4 for 5 with runners in scoring position after going 2 for 28 in those situations over the first three games of the series…The Dragons committed their first error of the series in the bottom of the ninth inning when first baseman Tyler Callihan dropped a throw from Arroyo at shortstop. The Dragons have just seven errors in their last 12 games.

Up Next: The Dragons (5-8) and West Michigan (8-5) will play afternoon games on both Saturday and Sunday. Game five of the series will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Julian Aguiar (0-0, 2.89) will make his third start of the year for Dayton. The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, April 25 against the Lake County Captains at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.