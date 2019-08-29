1  of  2
Aquino ties rookie HR record in Reds win

Cincinnati Reds’ Aristides Aquino (44) celebrates as he heads to third base past Miami Marlins third baseman Starlin Castro (13) after hitting a home run scoring Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Aristides Aquino tied a National League rookie mark with his 13th home run this month, powering Anthony DeSclafani and the Cincinnati Reds over the Miami Marlins 5-0 Wednesday night.

Eugenio Suarez hit his 38th homer, connecting in the fourth straight game for the Reds.

Aquino hit for a three-run drive in the first inning, keeping up a surge that began after he was promoted from the minors Aug. 1. The 24-year-old outfielder matched the NL homer mark for rookies in a month set by Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers in June 2017.

The major league rookie record for homers in a month is 18 by Rudy York of Detroit in August 1937. Aquino, who got one at-bat in the majors last year, also doubled as the Reds beat Miami for the third straight day.

DeSclafani (9-7) had his longest outing of the season, throwing seven innings of two-hit ball. He struck out eight and walked one.

Tucker Barnhart’s double off Sandy Alcantara (4-12) in the fourth increased Cincinnati’s lead to 4-0. Barnhart drove in Aquino, who reached on a leadoff double.

Alcantara gave up four runs and six hits, struck out eight and walked one in six innings. Miami’s representative in this year’s All-Star Game, Alcantara lost his sixth consecutive decision and is winless since June 21.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Jesse Winker (back) will return to Cincinnati to continue his rehabilitation. Although on the injured list since last week, Winker was traveling with the Reds during their 11-game trip.

