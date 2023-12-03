OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Mid-American champions Miami (Ohio) will look for its 12th victory of the season when it faces Appalachian State in the Cure Bowl. The game will take place in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 16.

The Redhawks are 11-2 after defeating then-No. 23 Toledo, 23-14, to win the conference title. The Mountaineers also played for a league crown, but fell 49-23 to Troy in Sun Belt championship game.

Miami carries a five-game win streak into its first-ever matchup against Appalachian State.

Appalachian State (8-5, Sun Belt) vs. Miami, Ohio (11-2, Mid-American), Dec. 16, 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Appalachian State: QB Joey Aguilar, 3,546 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, nine interceptions.

Miami: LB Matt Salopek, was MAC defensive player of the year with 134 tackles, 8.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage.

NOTABLE

Appalachian State: The Sun Belt East Division winners had their five-game win streak stopped in the league title game, 49-23, at Troy,

Miami: The Redhawks defeated then-No. 23 Toledo, 23-14, to win the Mid-American Conference championship,

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Appalachian State: First appearance in the Cure Bowl, eight bowl game in program history.

Miami: First time in the Cure Bowl, 15th bowl appearance in team history.