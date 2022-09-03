CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.

Cease walked Jake Cave in the third and Gilberto Celestino in the sixth for Minnesota’s only baserunners. Cave was erased when Gary Sanchez bounced into a double play. Celestino was stranded when Cease struck out Luis Arraez.

The White Sox had a 7-0 lead Saturday night.

The most recent no-hitter for Chicago was Carlos Rodon’s gem against Cleveland on April 14, 2021.

Cease has four strikeouts. He has thrown 84 pitches, 53 for strikes.

