(AP) – Georgia has reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll and Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend.

The defending national champion Bulldogs started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25. It took them two weeks to get back to where they spent most of last year. Georgia received 53 of 63 first-place votes.

No. 2 Alabama, which needed a late field goal to hold off Texas, received nine first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State got one.

No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson held their places.

Oklahoma moved up a spot to No. 6. And Southern California jumped three places to No. 7.

Notre Dame tumbled out all the way from No. 8 to snap a streak of 80 straight poll appearances.

AP Poll – Week 3

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Miami (Florida)

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. North Carolina State

17. Baylor

18. Florida

19. Wake Forest

20. Ole Miss

21. Texas

22. Penn State

23. Pittsburgh

24. Texas A&M

25. Oregon