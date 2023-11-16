STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tim Stützle batted in a goal in mid-air with seconds remaining in overtime as Ottawa Senators edged the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 after wasting a 4-0 lead in the Swedish capital on Thursday.

Captain Brady Tkachuk scored two goals for Ottawa, with Stützle helping set up both of them. Josh Norris scored for Ottawa and had an assist, and Jake Sanderson added one.

Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves as Detroit outshot Ottawa 41-34.

Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist, and Alex DeBrincat Lucas Raymond and David Perron scored a goal each. J.T. Compher and Olli Maatta had two assists for Detroit to drop to 8-5-3 this season.

James Reimer stopped 29 shots.

The game was the first of four in four straight days in the Swedish capital as part of the league’s Global Series.

The Senators, Red Wings, Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs are all involved in the first such series outside North America as the NHL is returning to Sweden for the first time since before the pandemic.

Stützle batted the puck into the goal for his fourth goal. He leads the Senators with 20 points this season.

Earlier, Tkachuk put the Senators 1-0 ahead 5:57 into the game on a power play, tipping in a shot by Drake Batherson. The forward doubled the advantage midway through the opening period, knocking in a precise cross-ice backhand pass from Stützle for his 10th goal of the season.

Sanderson one-timed from the slot for the third with 6:51 remaining.

The Red Wings were trailing 4-0 when Norris wasted no time to beat Reimer 1:18 into the middle period with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Raymond roofed an unassisted wrist shot 9:39 into the period to put finally the Red Wings on board for his sixth goal and start the rally.

It took Detroit less than 10 minutes to equalize.

At 13:20, Perron added the second goal as the Red Wings mounted pressure when a shot by Maatta hit the forward and deflected into the net over Korpisalo.

DeBrincat snapped his 11th goal of the season from the left circle to pull the Red Wings within one off a pass from Gostisbehere with 3:27 to go, and Gostisbehere tied it at four with 2:48 remaining in the second.

At 4-4 early in the goalless third period, the Senators wasted 39 seconds of a two-man advantage.

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin played his 600th game as the Red Wings are still waiting for a regular-season victory overseas. Previously, they recorded a couple of losses to the St. Louis Blus in 2009 in Stockholm.

The Senators are in Sweden for the third time after sweeping a two-game series against the Colorado Avalanche in 2017 and splitting another one against the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008, also in Stockholm.

Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said he hoped the trip would help his struggling team turn things around after the Senators were 3-6-0 in their previous nine games and at the bottom of the Atlantic Division.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Face the Maple Leafs on Friday in Stockholm.

Senators: Face the Wild on Saturday in Stockholm.

