EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — A fan ran onto the field in PSV Eindhoven’s match against Sevilla and punched the Spanish team’s goalkeeper in the face before being wrestled to the ground on Thursday.

The incident happened late in the Europa League match at the PSV Stadium in Eindhoven and goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović carried on playing, apparently unhurt.

After being hit, Dmitrović subdued the fan, who was quickly surrounded by players from both teams and then led away as many supporters in the stadium booed.

The Serbian goalkeeper was a late inclusion in Sevilla’s starting lineup after Yassine Bounou felt ill before the match.

PSV won the second-leg match 2-0 but was eliminated 3-2 on aggregate and now likely awaits punishment from UEFA for the fan’s actions.

Former Sevilla player Luuk de Jong scored for PSV in the 77th minute and Fabio Silva made it 2-0 deep in stoppage time.

