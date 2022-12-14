The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time.

After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.”

Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4.

“The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.

Purdy will try to play through an oblique injury, and the Niners won’t have wide receiver Deebo Samuel because of knee and ankle injuries.

Still, they’re 3 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Seahawks have lost three of four.

Pro Picks leans toward San Francisco because the Seahawks have the second-worst run defense in the NFL and they’ve allowed 506 yards rushing in the past two home games, losses to Carolina and Las Vegas.

49ERS, 23-17

Cincinnati (minus 3 1/2) at Tampa Bay

Joe Burrow has led the Bengals (9-4) to five straight wins. The Buccaneers (6-7) may have the worst coaching staff in the NFL, but still can win the woeful NFC South with a losing record.

BEST BET: BENGALS, 27-20.

Pittsburgh (plus 2 1/2) at Carolina

The Panthers (5-8) have gone from being in line to get the second pick in the draft to just one game out of first place. The Steelers (5-8) may have to turn to Mitch Trubisky if Kenny Pickett can’t go because of a second concussion this season.

UPSET SPECIAL: STEELERS, 20-17

Indianapolis (plus 4 1/2) at Minnesota

The Vikings (10-3) gave doubters more reason to criticize with a loss to the Lions. The Colts visit at the right time.

VIKINGS, 26-17

Baltimore (plus 2 1/2) at Cleveland

The Ravens (9-4) are missing Lamar Jackson and backup QB Tyler Huntley was in concussion protocol so the Browns (5-8) are favorites to get Deshaun Watson his first win in two years.

BROWNS, 23-20

Miami (plus 7 1/2) at Buffalo

Josh Allen and the Bills (10-3) are rolling while Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins (8-5) are slipping.

BILLS, 24-17

Atlanta (plus 4) at New Orleans

Rookie Desmond Ridder makes his first career start for the Falcons (5-8) and has two fan bases rooting for him in Atlanta and Philadelphia. The Saints (4-9) traded their first-round pick to the Eagles.

SAINTS, 23-16

Detroit (minus 1) at New York Jets

Mike White and the Jets (7-6) are fighting to stay in the playoff race. The Lions (6-7) are somehow in the wild-card chase after starting 1-6.

JETS, 24-22

Kansas City (minus 14) at Houston

The Texans (1-11-1) almost pulled off the biggest upset of the season in Dallas last week. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (10-3) had to take notice.

CHIEFS, 34-13

Philadelphia (minus 9) at Chicago

The Eagles (12-1) are headed toward the No. 1 seed and a franchise record for most regular-season wins.

EAGLES, 30-20

Dallas (minus 4 1/2) at Jacksonville

Trevor Lawrence is coming off his best pro game while the Cowboys barely survived against Houston.

COWBOYS, 27-20

Arizona (plus 2 1/2) at Denver

Colt McCoy takes over for Kyler Murray for the Cardinals (4-9). Russell Wilson finally showed his Pro Bowl form before suffering a concussion last week.

BRONCOS, 20-16

New England (minus 1 1/2) at Las Vegas

Bill Belichick vs. Josh McDaniels. Advantage, Patriots.

PATRIOTS, 23-20

Tennessee (plus 3) at Los Angeles Chargers

The Titans (7-6) have lost three in a row, but still have a cushion in the lowly AFC South. Justin Herbert and the Chargers (7-6) are battling for a wild-card spot.

CHARGERS, 27-21

New York Giants (plus 4 1/2) at Washington

The Commanders (7-5-1) and Giants (7-5-1) meet again after a tie two weeks ago. Washington turned its season around after a 1-4 start while New York has one win in its past six games.

COMMANDERS, 23-20

Los Angeles Rams (plus 7) at Green Bay

Baker Mayfield has more time to grasp the Rams’ offense. The Packers (5-8) are desperate to stay alive in the playoff race.

PACKERS, 24-19

2022 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 8-5 Against spread: 8-5.

Season: Straight up: 125-82. Against spread: 106-97-4.

Thursday: Straight up: 10-6. Against spread: 6-10.

Monday: Straight up: 8-7. Against spread: 7-8.

Best Bet: Straight up: 7-7. Against spread: 7-7.

Upset Special: Straight up: 4-10. Against spread: 6-7-1.

