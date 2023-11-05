AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Christopher Bell was the first driver eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday after a brake rotor failure caused him to hit the wall early at Phoenix Raceway.

Bell, in the championship final four for the second straight season, was running sixth when he complained about brake issues over his radio. On lap 109, his car abruptly shook, veered into the outside wall and fire could be seen around his right wheel.

“The wheel is straight,” Bell said in the immediate aftermath. “But it’s killed.”

Bell was able to get the car back to pit road, but his afternoon was over. The 28-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing driver won two races this season. His departure left the championship contenders down to the trio of Kyle Larson, William Byron and Ryan Blaney.

“That’s the first time I’ve exploded a rotor in my career,” Bell said. “It stinks to not have the shot at the end of it. We were all four close.”

Bell will finish last in the 36-car field.

“I’m very proud of the effort put forth by our team to get to the championship four, but I do feel like we left a lot on the table at various races throughout the year,” Bell said. “I’m excited about the future. We haven’t reached our potential yet.”

Byron led 94 laps early in the race and started from the pole but non-championship contenders had taken control of the race as the second stage wound down. The Cup champion will be the highest finishing driver of the three remaining contenders.

The last time the Cup champion did not win the season finale race was in 2013 — the year before this current elimination format was adopted — when Denny Hamlin won at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Jimmie Johnson finished ninth to win his sixth Cup title.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing