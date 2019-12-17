AP source: Reds, LHP Miley agree to $15M, 2-year deal

CINCINNATI (AP) – All-Star pitcher Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $15 million, two-year contact, a person familiar with deal told The Associated Press.
The 33-year-old left-hander was 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA in 33 starts for the AL champion Houston Astros last season. He had a $4.5 million base salary and earned $500,000 in performance bonuses.
Miley made just one postseason appearance, allowing three runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings in the Game 3 Division Series loss to Tampa Bay. Miley is 85-82 with a 4.23 ERA in nine seasons and was an All-Star for Arizona in 2012.
