1  of  2
Live Now
Live Drive is on the streets looking at road conditions 2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 118 active closings. Click for more details.

AP source: Reds, LHP Miley agree to $15M, 2-year deal

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wade Miley

Boston Red Sox’s Wade Miley delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros in a baseball game Thursday, July 23, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

CINCINNATI (AP) – All-Star pitcher Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $15 million, two-year contact, a person familiar with deal told The Associated Press.

The 33-year-old left-hander was 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA in 33 starts for the AL champion Houston Astros last season. He had a $4.5 million base salary and earned $500,000 in performance bonuses.

Miley made just one postseason appearance, allowing three runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings in the Game 3 Division Series loss to Tampa Bay. Miley is 85-82 with a 4.23 ERA in nine seasons and was an All-Star for Arizona in 2012.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS