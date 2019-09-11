Antonio Brown accused of rape by former trainer

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders’ Antonio Brown walks off the field after NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif. Coach Jon Gruden says star receiver Antonio Brown is back with the team and is expected to play the season opener on Monday, after a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock put him in jeopardy of being suspended. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(AP) – New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of rape by a former trainer.

Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida.

Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, says it was “a consensual personal relationship.”

The New York Times first reported about the lawsuit.

Messages were left seeking comment from the Patriots and the NFL.

Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders last week after clashing with the team throughout training camp. He agreed to a contract with New England on Saturday, but has yet to play for the Patriots.

