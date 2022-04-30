DAYTON – Wright State men’s basketball head coach Scott Nagy has announced the addition of Amari Davis to join the Raider program.

Davis, a 6-2 guard, joins the Raiders after playing last season at Missouri as a junior, but began his career and played his first two seasons at fellow Horizon League school Green Bay.

“Amari is a great fit for the Wright State University basketball program,” Nagy said. “We already know how talented he is as a basketball player, but he is also a quiet, humble young man, and he is a serious student. He is a tremendous addition to our family, and we’re thrilled he’s coming home.”

Davis played in 32 games with 13 starts in 2021-22, serving as one of Missouri’s top bench options as he averaged 9.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game with a 42.5 percent shooting percentage. He tallied double-digits 14 times and led Missouri in scoring five times while also scoring 13 or more points in a six consecutive game stretch over November and December. Davis scored a season-best 23 points on a perfect shooting performance on January 18 against Ole Miss, going 10-of-10 from the floor and 3-of-3 at the free throw line. That effort made him the third Tiger to go perfect from the floor on 10 or more field goal attempts, but the first since 1992, while he was the first SEC player to go perfect from the floor and the free throw line since 2012.

The 2020 Horizon League Player of the Year at Green Bay, Davis broke the Phoenix all-time freshman scoring record as he finished with 524 points and averaged 15.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 33 contests as a true freshman. A second-team All-Horizon League selection in 2020-21, he led Green Bay in scoring (17.1), steals (32) and minutes (34.6) and ranked fourth in the Horizon League in points per game as a sophomore, scoring in double figures in 21 of 25 games with eight games of 20-plus points.

Davis prepped at nearby Trotwood-Madison High School, where he was named the 2019 Ohio Division II State Player of the Year as a senior after leading area in scoring with 30.1 points per game his final season as a prep player. Davis and Trotwood-Madison won the 2019 State Championship behind Davis’ game-high 24 points.

Wright State is coming off its second NCAA Tournament appearance in the last five seasons and has won either a regular season or postseason championship in each of those five years. The Raiders notched their first NCAA victory in program history with a 93-82 win over Bryant in the First Four on March 16 before meeting Arizona in the first round.