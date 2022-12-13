KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – After falling to the Firebirds last season, Alter boys basketball came out on top in this year’s Battle of Kettering as the Knights poured it on in the 4th quarter to earn a 56-35 win over Fairmont on Tuesday.

Alter is back in the win column after suffering a tough 77-70 loss to Chaminade Julienne. The Knights improve to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the GCL following Tuesday’s non-conference showdown,

Meanwhile, Fairmont has its three-game win streak come to an end with the loss. The Firebirds now sit at 3-3 overall and 3-0 in the GWOC.