COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Alter boys golf team captured the program’s fifth overall state title and first since 2009 at the OHSAA Div. 2 state tournament at the Ohio State University Golf Club earlier this month.

The Knights’ Davis Gochenouer finished in first place overall, with his teammate T.J. Kreusch right behind in second to earn the pair First-Team All-State honors.

Grant Tabar earned Second Team All-State.