Alcorn State game at Dayton canceled

DAYTON (WDTN) – The Dayton Flyers season opener versus Alcorn State on Tuesday night at UD arena is canceled. In a statement released Saturday morning the University of Dayton said:

“We were informed this morning that Alcorn State has a positive for COVID-19 during pre-competition testing at Kent State. As a result, they cannot play at UD Arena on Tuesday, December 1. We are working through our contingency plans and will share scheduling updates as they develop.”

As the schedule stands now, UD’s first game will be Saturday, December 5th when the Flyers host SMU in a 2:00 tipoff.