Alabama’s Keith McCants dead at 53

Sports

Former Alabama star and NFL 1st Round Pick found dead in Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WKRG) — Alabama native Keith McCants, a star linebacker at the University of Alabama and the fourth pick of the 1990 NFL draft, has died.

McCants was found dead Thursday in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was 53.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s office and the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed they are involved in the death investigation.

McCants prepped at Murphy High and was an All-American and the 1989 Defensive Player of the Year in college football. He was selected in the first round by Tampa Bay and later played in the NFL for Houston and Arizona.

McCants suffered several serious injuries and endured more than three dozen surgeries. He later blamed NFL teams and trainers for addicting him to painkillers which later morphed into a dependence on street drugs. McCants was arrested more than two dozen times in Alabama and Florida for crimes related to his addiction. In recent years, McCants said he was clean and was counseling other addicts in the Tanpa area.

McCants fell on hard times financially and appeared in “Broke” a 2012 ESPN 30 for 30 special about athletes who had lost their money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

See it: People rescued from flooded NJ home; children picnic nearby

Plane Crash into Building in Farmington

Farmington police provide update on plane crash

Governor Ned Lamont tours the damage at the Farmington plane crash

Oklahoma abortion clinic already seeing a surge in Texas patients as abortion law takes effect

Student describes scene at Mount Tabor High School after deadly shooting

More News