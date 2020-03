DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Wildly successful basketball seasons for the UD men and women continues Wednesday night when the men's team plays at Rhode Island at 9 p.m. Back at home things are about to get a lot more hectic as UD Arena will play host to dozens of men's, women's, and even high school games over the next few weeks.

Both the men and women's teams are huge draws in Dayton, even before national rankings, winning streaks, and top seeds in the conference tournaments. Then mix in hosting the women's tournament, bringing the national College GameDay show to campus, and making sure tens of thousands of people stay healthy amid a national health scare. It's a lot on the plate of arena staff, but they say they can handle it.