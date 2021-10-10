CINCINNATI (AP) – Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby fell into a nightmarish Sunday as the afternoon grew late and a stiff wind kept the flag billowing right to left in Paul Brown Stadium.

The historically reliable kicker missed three straight potential winning field-goal attempts before hitting a 49-yarder in overtime to lift Green Bay (4-1) to a wild 25-22 win over the Bengals.

Crosby had a chance to hit a potentially decisive kick with 2:12 left, and again with 3 seconds remaining in regulation. Both went wide left. He got another chance to win it in overtime, but again he missed left.

Improbably, he got one more try to redeem himself.

“The fact that we kept getting opportunities, you’ve got to give it up to our team, the way we fought to get in that position again,” said Crosby, who’d converted all six field goals and 11 PATs in the first four games. “And I just wanted so badly to come through there. I had a couple go bad there, and I’m just happy to hit that last one. There was a little bit of relief.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur talked to Crosby before deciding to send him back out again on fourth-and inches from the Cincinnati 32.

“I did what I thought in my gut was the right thing to do,” LaFleur said.

The Bengals’ Evan McPherson also missed on shots that could have won the game – with 26 seconds left in regulation and again in overtime.

“Both teams tried to lose that game a few times,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

McPherson thought he won it in overtime. He jumped into the arms of holder Kevin Huber after the kick.

“I mean I couldn’t really tell you, maybe a big gust of wind caught it at the last second, but I struck it well,” McPherson said.

Cincinnati had tied the score late in the fourth period. Joe Mixon bounced right for an 8-yard touchdown run, and Joe Burrow hit Tee Higgins in the back of the end zone for the 2-point conversion with 3:27 left.

Crosby was set up for a 36-yard shot with 2:12 left. After that miss, the Bengals drove to the Packers 47, but McPherson’s attempt bounced off the right upright with 26 seconds left. Then it was Crosby’s turn to miss again, a 51-yard attempt.

In overtime, Burrow was intercepted by linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, but Crosby missed his third straight.

“That thing was a roller coaster,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said. “I don’t know how we ended up in the situation we were in.”

The Bengals had their opportunities after closing the score to 16-14 at the half and then tying it late.

“We weren’t in unmanageable situations,” Taylor said. “Just couldn’t quite get in that rhythm, and in the second half it just seemed like we had much longer possessions and kind of got on flow and called the game the way we wanted to.”

BURROW INJURED

Burrow was taken to the hospital as a precaution after the game for a possible throat contusion, the team said. Burrow threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns but also took a beating from the Green Bay defense.

RODGERS MOVING UP

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes to move into fifth place on the all-time list. Davante Adams had 11 catches for a career-high 206 yards.

Rodgers threw a 12-yard TD pass to AJ Dillon in the first quarter to tie for fifth place all-time with Philip Rivers. His 5-yard scoring toss to Adams in the second quarter put him ahead of Rivers. He finished 27 for 39 for 344 yards and an interception as the Packers won their fourth straight since losing the opener to New Orleans.

INJURIES

Packers: CB Kevin King left in the second half with a shoulder injury. … Campbell left in the third quarter with a shoulder injury but returned. … Lucas Patrick started in place of C Josh Myers (finger). … CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) was put on injured reserve on Saturday.

Bengals: LB Jordan Evans was carted off the field with a knee injury late in the first half and did not return. … G Xavier Su’a-Filo was placed on injured reserve on Friday. He started the first two games and suffered a knee injury in Week 2 at Chicago.

UP NEXT

Packers: at Chicago next Sunday.

Bengals: at Detroit next Sunday.