Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Action Sports Center ready for action

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON (WDTN) – The Action Sports Center is trying to bounce back from another bout of bad luck. After being hit by last year’s Memorial Day tornados, the sports complex is now waiting to re-open when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS