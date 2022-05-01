FORT WAYNE, Ind.—Dayton starting pitcher Andrew Abbott struck out 10 batters over six shutout innings and Nick Quintana blasted a home run and drove in four runs to lead the Dragons to an 8-0 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sunday afternoon.

The Dragons won five of six in the series at Fort Wayne, notching four shutout wins in the set. Fort Wayne is the Midwest League leader in runs scored in 2022, adding context to the quality of Dayton pitching in the series.

The Dragons improved their record to 16-5, their second best start through 21 games in franchise history (the 2007 Dragons were 17-4 after 21 games). The Dragons are in first place and hold a five-game lead heading into the league off-day on Monday.

Game Recap: The Dragons took an early lead with a single run in the second inning. Mat Nelson lined a two-out double to the left field fence and scored on a single to center field by J.V. Martinez to make it 1-0.

The Dragons tacked on three more runs in the fourth. Jose Torres singled to right field to start the inning and Nelson was hit by a pitch. After Torres stole third, Martinez drilled a double off the left field fence to bring in Torres and make it 2-0. Nick Quintana followed with a double over the head of the center fielder to drive in both Nelson and Martinez to make it 4-0.

Dayton added two more runs in the seventh to build their lead to 6-0. Elly De La Cruz walked to start the inning and Rece Hinds followed with a singled to left. De La Cruz scored on the play when the ball got past the left fielder for an error and Hinds went to second. Alex McGarry followed with a single to right that moved Hinds to third, and Hinds scored on Torres’ ground out

to give the Dragons a six-run lead.

The Dragons closed out the scoring in the eighth when Quintana blasted a two-run home run to center field, his third homer of the year.

Abbott allowed only one runner past first base over his six shutout innings as he improved his record to 3-0. He gave up two hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts. He lowered his earned run average to 0.86.

Jake Gozzo pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Abbott and Donovan Benoit worked a perfect ninth inning, notching two strikeouts.

The Dragons finished the day with 11 hits. Quintana, Martinez, Torres, and De La Cruz each had two.

Notes: The Dragons posted a team ERA of 1.19 in the series with Fort Wayne, their best ERA in a series since the league began scheduling six-game sets at the start of the 2021 season. The previous best was 2.45 in the final series of 2021. Dragons pitchers allowed just 25 hits in the six games.

Up Next: The Dragons (16-5) do not play on Monday. They will return home to begin a six-game set with Lake County (10-11) on Tuesday, May 3 at Day Air Ballpark.