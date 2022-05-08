DAYTON, Ohio—Dayton pitchers Andrew Abbott and James Marinan combined on a three-hit shutout and the Dragons pushed across the only two runs of the game in the seventh inning on the way to defeating the Lake County Captains 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Dragons took three-out-of-five games in the series with Lake County.

A crowd of 7,427 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Recap: Dayton’s Justice Thompson got the game’s only scoring inning started with a lead-off walk in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Mat Nelson’s single moved Thompson to second. After Garrett Wolforth struck out, Nick Quintana hit a ground ball to shortstop with both runners moving on the pitch. The throw to second base was late and everyone was safe on the play, resulting in a bases loaded, one-out situation. Jack Rogers followed by drawing a walk to force Thompson home, and Nelson scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 and close out the scoring.

Andrew Abbott tossed the first six innings for Dayton, allowing three hits but no walks while striking out five. Abbott got a key strikeout in the third inning with a runner at third and one out to help him out of trouble. In the fourth, Lake County put runners at first and third with one out before Angel Martinez lined into a double play on a ball hit to Dayton third baseman Nick Quintana.

James Marinan (2-1) replaced Abbott to start the seventh inning and finished the game. He retired all three batters in the seventh and allowed a lead-off walk in the eighth but got the next three hitters. In the ninth, Marinan again issued a lead-off walk before Lake County’s Petey Halpin hit a high, deep drive to right field that was caught by Thompson for the first out of the inning. Marinan struck out the next two hitters to end the contest.

The win gave the Dragons their fifth shutout victory in their last 11 games and improved their overall record to 19-7. They are in first place, four and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes in the East Division.

Up Next: The Dragons do not play on Monday. They open a six-game road series on Tuesday morning, May 10, at 11:05 a.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts. Joe Boyle (1-0, 0.00) will start for Dayton.

The Dragons return home on Tuesday, May 17 to open a six-game set against the Quad Cities River Bandits.