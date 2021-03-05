A10 Basketball Championship tickets available for UD Arena

DAYTON — The Atlantic 10 announced last month that the 2021 men’s basketball championship final, which will air on CBS Sports on Sunday, March 14 at 1 p.m., will be hosted by the University of Dayton at UD Arena.

Earlier this week a limited number of upper arena (300 and 400 level) tickets were put on sale. Due to recent changes in the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidance, and with the approval of the Atlantic 10, we have been able to further expand capacity. Additional tickets in the upper arena will be made available for purchase to the general public today (March 5) at 1 p.m. Tickets will be $40 each and can be purchased online. The remaining tickets for the championship final will be allocated to the participating schools.

As a reminder, this is an A-10 Conference event. The University of Dayton is merely the host institution, similar to the NCAA First Four.