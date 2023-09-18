CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Former fan-favorite wide receiver A.J. Green signed a one-day deal over the weekend with the franchise who drafted him, officially retiring as a Cincinnati Bengal.

Green played for 11 seasons in the NFL from, spending all but two years of his career in Cincinnati (2011-2020).

He was drafted by the Bengals in the 2011 NFL Draft as the No. 4 overall pick out of Georgia.

The Bengals posted a picture of owner Mike Brown and Green to their social media pages Saturday, announcing the retirement was official.

Green was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven years, and finished his Bengals career catching 649 passes for 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns, all records that rank second in franchise history behind only Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Green last played with the Bengals in 2020, after missing all of 2019 due to an injured ankle.

Following his time in Cincinnati, Green played two years with the Arizona Cardinals, totaling 78 catches for 1,084 yards and five touchdowns.