A-10 Men’s Basketball pairings announced

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – For the eighth straight year, the Atlantic 10 Conference will play an 18-game conference men’s basketball schedule as the league announced the 2021-22 schedule pairings on Thursday.

The University of Dayton men’s basketball team plays Duquesne, George Washington, Rhode Island, Saint Louis and VCU home-and-home, and will also host Davidson, Fordham, Massachusetts and St. Bonaventure. Dayton will visit George Mason, La Salle, Richmond and Saint Joseph’s.

The top five teams in the 2020-21 standings – St. Bonaventure, VCU, Davidson, Massachusetts and Saint Louis – will visit UD Arena in 2021-22. Five of the six Atlantic 10 teams to reach the postseason last season will play at the Arena this year. That number includes the Flyers, who played in the NIT, falling to eventual champion Memphis. Dayton was 14-11 overall and 9-7 in the A-10.

The complete 2021-22 conference schedule with dates and times as well as national television information will be released later in the year.

The 2021 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship will be played March 9-13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Flyers return eight letterwinners, and add three immediately-eligible Division I transfers and a nationally-ranked recruiting class for the 2021-22 season.

2021-22 DAYTON ATLANTIC 10 PAIRINGS

Home: Davidson, Duquesne, Fordham, George Washington, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, Saint Louis, VCU

Away: Duquesne, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle, Richmond, Saint Joseph’s, Saint Louis, VCU