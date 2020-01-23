7th Ranked Flyers blast Bonnies for 8th straight win

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) The No. 7 University of Dayton men’s basketball team remains undefeated in Atlantic 10 Conference play after 86-60 victory over the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. 

Dayton improved to 6-0 in conference and 17-2 overall. The Flyers remain undefeated at UD Arena. St. Bonaventure fell to 4-2 in conference and 12-6 overall.

The Flyers were led by Jalen Crutcher with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting, 5-of-9 from beyond the arc, four rebounds and seven assists. Four additional Flyers scored in double-digits — Obi Toppin (18 points), Ibi Watson (12), Ryan Mikesell (10) and Trey Landers (10).

GAME BREAKDOWN
1st Half: Dayton 47, St. Bonaventure 29
• Dayton took an early lead by starting the game on a 6-0 run that started with a pair of free throws from Rodney Chatman; Dayton held the lead from this point forward in the half.
• St. Bonaventure responded by going on a 12-9 run that cut Dayton’s lead to three points and brought the score to 15-12.
• After exchanging buckets with the Bonnies, the Flyers made 9-of-10 shots that was topped off by an alley-oop to Ryan Mikesell, which moved the score to 35-26 and forced a Bonnies’ timeout.
• Following the Bonnies’ timeout, Jalen Crutcher made a three-pointer, followed by a layup by Obi Toppin that brought the Flyers’ lead to 14 points.
• The Flyers ended the half by only allowing St. Bonaventure to score three points in the last 2:44 of the half.
• Crutcher led the Flyers with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 3-of-5 from the line during the half. 
• Dayton outrebounded the Bonnies 17-12 in the half, largely due to Toppin’s five rebounds.
• The Flyers shot 18-of-26 (69.2%) from the field and 5-of-11 (45.5%) from beyond the arc while holding the Bonnies to 40% from the field.
• All of UD’s turnovers during the half (five) came in the first seven minutes of play; Dayton had no turnovers in the last 13 minutes of play.
• Dayton assisted on 12 of their 18 made field goals for the half.
• The Flyers held the lead for 19:25 of the game with the game being tied at zero for the first 0:35 of play.

2nd Half: Dayton 86, St. Bonaventure 60
• Dayton opened the half by shooting 4-of-6 from the field, extending the lead to 20 points and moving the score to 56-36. 
• The Flyers continued their defensive effort by only allowing the Bonnies to score eight points until a media timeout at the 11:33 mark.
• After a 7-0 run by SBU, Jalen Crutcher scored five points on back-to-back possessions to extend Flyers’ lead to 73-51.
• Dayton ended the game by only allowing the Bonnies to score nine points.
• Crutcher led the Flyers with 10 points during the half.
• The Flyers shot 60.7% from the field, whereas the Bonnies shot 41.9% from the field.
• St. Bonaventure was not able to cut the Flyers’ lead any closer than 17 points.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS
• Crutcher finished the game with a season-high 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 5-of-9 from three; He added seven assists.
• Dayton shot a season-best 64.8% from the field.
• The Flyers assisted on 25-of-35 made field goals, whereas the Bonnies only had seven assists for the game.
• Eight different Flyers scored throughout the game; Five scored in double-digits.
• Dayton never trailed in the contest.
• The Flyers shot 10-of-25 (20%) from beyond the arc; The Bonnies were only able to complete three attempts from beyond the arc.
• Dayton outrebounded St. Bonaventure 34-28; Toppin led the Flyers with nine rebounds.

UP NEXT
• Dayton will travel to play Richmond on Saturday, January 25th at 6 p.m. ET.
• The Flyers will then play at Duquesne on January 29th before returning home to play Fordham on February 1st.

