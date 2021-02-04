7 Ohio State scores big win at 8 Iowa

ATLANTA (WJW) — Four people were reportedly removed from an Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers basketball game Monday following a heckling incident with LeBron James in the fourth quarter (as seen in the SportsCenter tweet below).

Juliana Carlos, an Atlanta Instagram influencer, took down her mask (which is against NBA policy) to yell at James during the game, after her husband and James got into a back and forth. Carlos, her husband, Chris Carlos, and two others were then kicked out, ESPN reported.