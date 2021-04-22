6 HR’s not enough as Diamondbacks finish off sweep of the Reds

Cincinnati Reds Nick Castellanos (2) celebrates with Joey Votto (19) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

CINCINNATI (AP) — David Peralta hit a three-run triple in a six-run 10th inning to finish with five hits and a career-best seven RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame six Cincinnati home runs to beat the Reds 14-11. Carson Kelly followed Peralta with a two-run homer as the Diamondbacks opened a 14-8 lead. Arizona  hung on in the bottom half to complete a three-game sweep that extended its winning streak to four. The Reds lost their fourth straight, finishing a 2-4 homestand. Cincinnati’s Jesse Winker had his third career two-homer game, and Nick Castellanos hit his sixth home run of the season.

