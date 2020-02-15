6 Flyers win at UMass; best mark since ’58

AMHERST, Mass – The No. 6 University of Dayton men’s basketball survived the first of two consecutive road games in 71-63 victory Saturday over Massachusetts. Dayton extended its win streak to 14 games, while remaining undefeated in Atlantic 10 Conference play.

Dayton improved to 12-0 in conference and 23-2 overall. Massachusetts fell to 4-8 in conference and 10-15 overall.

The Flyers were led by Obi Toppin with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, seven rebounds and three assists. Jalen Crutcher also scored in double-digits with 17 points, four rebounds and five assists.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 31, Massachusetts 26

• UMass took an early lead in the game after going on a 10-4 run; Obi Toppin scored all four points for the Flyers.

• Dayton responded with an 8-3 run to cut Massachusetts lead to three points (15-11) with 12:52 left in the half.

• The Flyers went on a 15-0 spurt to take the lead; Jordy Tshimanga led Dayton on the run with six points after coming off the bench.

• The Minutemen were able to end the Flyer roll, scoring their first basket in 9:19 of play.

• Massachusetts went on an 8-0 run to cut the Flyers lead to three points (25-23) with 59 seconds left in the half.

• The Flyers finished the half outscoring the Minutemen 6-3; Toppin hit a deep three with two seconds left to end the half.

• Toppin led the Flyers with 11 points and four rebounds during the half.

• Dayton shot 13-of-28 (46.4%) from the field, whereas Massachusetts shot only 35.7% overall.

• The Flyers shot 3-of-4 (75%) from three in the half including two threes in the final minute, compared to just 2-of-11 (18.2%) from deep for the Minutemen in the half.

• Dayton outrebounded UMass 17-14 during the half; Five different Flyers had at least two rebounds.

• The Flyer bench outscored the Minutemen 9-2, largely due to Tshimanga’s six points.

• Dayton assisted on 9-of-13 made field goals with four Flyers having two assists.

• The Flyers had 10 turnovers during the half, allowing the Minutemen to score 10 points; Six of those turnovers came in the first 10 minutes of play.

• Dayton held the lead for only 9:14 of the half, with a largest lead of 10 points at the 3:44 mark.

2nd Half: Dayton 71, Massachusetts 63

• Massachusetts started the half by scoring first.

• The Flyers quickly responded with seven of their own; Trey Landers scored four of the points along with a three from Ryan Mikesell.

• The Minutemen went on a 4-0 run to cut the Flyers’ lead to six points (38-32) before Mikesell scored for the Flyers.

• UMass went on a 7-5 run leading up to a media timeout with 11:41 left in the game to bring Dayton’s lead to 46-39.

• Coming out of the media timeout, Massachusetts was the first to score before Jalen Crutcher scored eight points, including back-to-back threes.

• The Minutemen were able to convert on a layup, bringing the Flyers lead to 11 points (54-43) before Crutcher hit another three that forced a Massachusetts timeout; Crutcher scored 11 points in 1:53 of play.

• The Flyers went on a 6-4 run, bringing their lead to 63-47, forcing a Minutemen timeout.

• Following Massachusetts timeout, the Minutemen went on a 9-0 run to cut Dayton’s lead to 63-56 with 1:01 to play in the half.

• Rodney Chatman went to the line for the bonus and made both free throws to extend the Flyers’ lead to nine points with 50 seconds left in the game.

• The Minutemen made three free throws, cutting Dayton’s lead to six points (65-59) before sending Crutcher to the line with 38.4 seconds left; Crutcher made both free throws.

• UMass scored four points to bring the Flyers’ lead to 67-63 with 14.5 seconds left in the game before calling a timeout.

• Crutcher was fouled on the inbound play, sending him to the line to shoot two; He again made both of them.

• After stopping a Minutemen three-point attempt, Dwayne Cohill was sent to the free throw line; He made both free throws, ending the game.

• Jalen Crutcher led the Flyers in the half with 15 points and three assists.

• Dayton shot 14-of-23 (60.9%) during the half, while holding Massachusetts to 40% overall.

• The Flyers narrowly outrebounded the Minutemen 18-17, largely due to five rebounds by Landers.

• Dayton held the lead for the entirety of the second half, with a largest lead of 16 points at the 4:12 mark.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Dayton shot 27-of-51 (52.9%) from the field compared to 24-of-63 (38.1%) for Massachusetts

• The Flyers made 7-of-13 (53.8%) from beyond the arc, while the Minutemen converted just 4-of-20 from three (20%).

• Toppin led the Flyers with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, adding seven rebounds and four assists. Toppin had three dunks during the game, tying the Dayton season-dunk record (83) that he set last season.

• Crutcher scored 17 points, shooting 3-of-5 from three and adding five assists; 15 of his points were in the second half.

• Dayton assisted on 18 of its 27 made field goals; Four different Flyers had three or more assists.

• UD made its first two free throws of the game, missed its first five of the second half, and then made seven of nine in the final 50 seconds of the game.

• Eight different Flyers scored in the game.

• Dayton outrebounded Massachusetts 35-31 with Landers and Toppin leading the team with seven each.

• The Flyers held the lead for 29:14 of the game with a largest lead of 16 points in the second half.

• Dayton is 23-2 for the first time since 1957-58, have won 14 games in a row in a single season for the first time since they won 14 in 1955-56 (UD also won 14 at the end of the 1961–62 seasons and the beginning of the 1962-63 season), and are 12-0 in the A-10 for the first time ever.

UP NEXT

• The Flyers will be on the road again to face VCU on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Game time is 8:30 p.m. ET.

• Dayton will then return home to sold-out UD Arena to face Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. ET.