6 Flyers roll Rhode Island for 13th straight victory

DAYTON, Ohio – The No. 6 University of Dayton men’s basketball team delivered Rhode Island their second loss in Atlantic 10 Conference play with 81-67 home victory. The Flyers extended their win streak to 13 games, while ending Rhode Island’s 10-game win streak. Dayton remains undefeated at UD Arena, as well as in Atlantic 10 Conference play. The Flyers are 11-0 in the Atlantic 10 race, while Rhode Island is a game-and-a-half back at 10-2.

Dayton improved to 22-2 overall. Rhode Island fell to 18-6 overall. This win was also Head Coach Anthony Grant’s 250th career win as a college head coach.

The Flyers were led by Obi Toppin with 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 10 rebounds. Trey Landers also had a double-double with 10 points and a career-high-tying 14 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher added 21 points.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 49, Rhode Island 35

• The Flyers started the game by going on a 17-0 run; The run was highlighted by Jalen Crutcher scoring back-to-back threes and an Obi Toppin slam on a fast-break.

• Rhode Island scored their first points of the game with 14:31 left in the half, after shooting 0-for-9 from the field to start the game.

• Dayton shot 7-of-7 from the field, 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, in the first 6:23 of the game.

• The Rams were able to hit their first three-pointer of the game at the 11:44 mark, bringing them to eight points for the game.

• The Flyers responded by going on a 9-2 run, extending their lead to 19 points (29-10).

• Rhode Island went on a 17-8 run that cut the Flyers’ lead to 10 points; Eight of those points came from the free throw line.

• Dayton outscored URI 12-8 to finish the half; Crutcher had five of the points during the run.

• Crutcher led the Flyers in the half with 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting, three rebounds and two assists.

• Toppin also scored in double-digits during the half with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

• The Flyers shot 16-of-30 (53.3%) from the field and 5-of-12 (41.7%) from beyond the arc during the half, while holding the Rams to 31.4% overall.

• Dayton shot 12-of-13 (92.3%) from the line during the half.

• Dayton outrebounded Rhode Island 23-18, largely due to Trey Landers’ 10 rebounds.

• The Flyers assisted on 9-of-16 made field goals during the half.

• Dayton scored 22 points in the paint compared to 14 for Rhode Island.

• Rhode Island’s leading scorer, Fatts Russell, was only able to score two points in the half, largely due to Rodney Chatman and Dwayne Cohill’s defensive efforts; Russell averages 20.3 points a game.

• The Flyers’ 49 points is the most points that Rhode Island has let an opponent score in the first half; The 14-point half-time deficit is their largest of the season.

• Dayton held the lead for 19:04 of the first half, with a largest lead of 19 points coming at the 9:11 mark.

2nd Half: Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67

• Rhode Island started the half by scoring the first four points before the Flyers scored eight of their own, bringing the score to 57-39.

• From 15:34 to the 7:16 mark Rhode Island only made one field goal; Six of their eight points during this time frame came from the line.

• At the media timeout with 7:52 left to play, Dayton held a 2 point lead (72-49); Both teams were in the double-bonus to finish the game.

• Coming out of the media timeout, the Rams went on a 10-4 run before calling a timeout with 2:56 left to play in the game.

• The Flyers finished the game by only allowing the Rams to score eight additional points.

• Toppin led the Flyers in the half with 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting and six rebounds.

• Dayton shot 11-of-24 (45.8%) from the field, whereas Rhode Island shot 8-of-31 (25.8%) from the field.

• The Flyers outscored the Rams in the paint 20-12.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• Toppin recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 rebounds; This also marks his 12th 20-point scoring game.

• Landers’ double-double was his second of the season, and the ninth of his career.

• Crutcher added 21 points on 5-of-7 shooting, 9-of-9 from the line, six rebounds and three assists. This is his seventh 20-point scoring game of the season.

• Five different Flyers had at least two assists.

• Toppin’s three dunks gave him 80 for the year, three away from his own single-season school recrod set last year.

• Dayton shot 27-of-54 (50%) from the field while holding Rhode Island to just 28.8%. This is the worst overall shooting percentage for the Rams this season.

• The Flyers were able to outrebound the Rams 43-40.

• Dayton outscored Rhode Island 42-26 in the paint.

• The Flyers held the lead for 39:04; Dayton did not trail in the contest.

• Dayton scored 14 fast break points compared to just four for the Rams.

• Dayton shot 84.6% (22-of-26) from the free throw line.

• The Flyers are 22-2 for the first time since 1957-58, have won 13 games in a row for the first time since they won 13 in 2007-08, and are 11-0 in the A-10 for the first time ever.

UP NEXT

• The Flyers will hit the road to face UMass on Saturday, Feb. 15 and VCU on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

• UD will then return home to UD Arena to face Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 22.