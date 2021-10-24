BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WCMH) — No. 5 Ohio State crushed Indiana 54-7 behind a dominant defensive performance and lights out play by freshmen C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson.
Stroud threw for four touchdowns and 266 yards in three quarters of work while Henderson added three touchdowns in the win.
Tight end Jeremy Ruckert added two touchdowns and moves to second place in all-time career receiving touchdowns by a tight end with 11. he’s two shy of Jake Stoneburner’s record.
The Buckeyes were suffocating on defense allowing less than 130 yards of total offense and less than 50 yards rushing. OSU also recorded a season-high seven sacks.
1st Quarter
Miyan Williams caps off a 75-yard drive with a touchdown. 7-0 Buckeyes.
Indiana answers with a 15-play scoring drive. Game tied 7-7.
Ohio State only needs five plays to score again. TreVeyon Henderson scores from 21 yards out. Buckeyes lead 14-7.
2nd Quarter
Henderson has his second touchdown on the night taking a 14-yard screen pass to the endzone. Buckeyes lead 21-7 early in the 2nd quarter.
Henderson now has 13 touchdowns. The freshman record for touchdowns in a single season is 18 by Maurice Clarett.
Deep in Hoosiers territory, a high snap slips through the Indiana punter’s hands and Ohio State tackles him for a safety. 23-7 OSU.
C.J. Stroud connects with Chris Olave for a 16-yard touchdown extending Ohio State’s lead to 30-7.
That’s Olave’s 30th career touchdown tying him with Devin Smith for second-most all time. He’s four shy of tying David Boston’s record.
TreVeyon Henderson scores his third touchdown of the game after a two-play drive with both plays going to Henderson. Buckeyes lead 37-7.
Stroud throws his third touchdown of the first half, this one to Jeremy Ruckert and the Buckeyes put up 30 points in the second quarter.
HALF: Ohio State 44 Indiana 7
3rd Quarter
C.J. Stroud throws another touchdown to Ruckert and the Buckeyes lead 51-7 late in the third quarter. Ruckert now has 11 career touchdowns, moving to second all time for an Ohio State tight end. He’s two shy of tying Jake Stoneburner’s record of 13 career TD catches.