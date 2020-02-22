5 Flyers beat Duquesne; streak grows to sixteen

DAYTON, Ohio – The No. 5 University of Dayton men’s basketball team has continued to break school records, as they continue their best start, improving to 25-2, after an 80-70 home victory over Duquesne. Dayton has extended its winning streak to 16 games, while remaining undefeated in Atlantic 10 Conference play and at UD Arena.

Dayton improved to 14-0 in conference and a school-best 25-2 overall. Duquesne fell to 8-6 in conference and 18-8 overall.

The Flyers were led by Obi Toppin with 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting, 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, seven rebounds and three assists. Toppin also broke his own dunk record and became the 50th player to join the 1,000 Point Club in school history. Two additional Flyers scored in double-digits — Jalen Crutcher (17 points) and Trey Landers (12).

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 36, Duquesne 38

Duquesne hit a three to start the game before Obi Toppin responded with one of his own.

The Dukes then scored four in a row, bringing their lead to 7-3 before Trey Landers was able to convert on a pass from Ryan Mikesell.

With 14:15 left to play in the half, Toppin stole the ball before dunking in on a fastbreak play; Toppin broke the UD Season Record that he set last year (83).

Both teams exchanged buckets, keeping the game within three points until Toppin tied the game at 34-34 with 1:30 left in the half.

The Dukes then went on a 4-0 run, forcing a Dayton timeout.

Dayton ended the half with Toppin scoring the last bucket only allowing Duquesne to lead by two points.

Toppin led the Flyers in the half with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, one rebound and one assist.

Landers followed Toppin with eight points on 3-of-6 shooting and six rebounds.

Dayton shot 14-of-26 (53.8%) from the field while holding Duquesne to 53.3% from the field.

The Flyers struggled from beyond the arc, only managing to shoot 2-of-10 (20%); The Dukes shot 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Dayton narrowly outrebounded Duquesne 14-13, largely due to Landers’ six rebounds.

The Flyers assisted on 9-of-14 made field goals.

Two Flyers were able to score coming off of the bench; Dwayne Cohill (four points) and Jordy Tshimanga (2).

There were six lead changes in the first half, with the Flyers held the lead for only 2:14.

2nd Half: Dayton 80, Duquesne 70

The Flyers started the half outscoring the Dukes 4-0, forcing a Duquesne timeout.

Duquesne was able to tie the game before the Flyers went on an 8-2 run, bringing Dayton’s lead to 48-42, forcing another Dukes timeout; Jalen Crutcher scored five of the points on the run.

Dayton continued to extend its lead over the Dukes, taking a 12-point lead (59-47) with 11:14 left to play; Crutcher and Rodney Chatman both converted behind the line with Toppin slamming the ball to force another Dukes timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, Duquesne was able to score 11 points, while holding Dayton to only nine points, to cut the Flyers lead to 10 points with 4:47 left in the half.

Dayton outscored the Dukes 13-8 to finish the half; Eight of those points came from the free throw line.

Crutcher led the Flyers in the half with 17 points on 4-of-10 shooting, 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, three rebounds and two assists. He shot 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Toppin also scored in double-digits with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, six rebounds and two assists. He became the 50th member of Dayton’s 1,000 Point Club when he had a dunk at the 11:14 mark.

Dayton shot 13-of-27 (48.1%) from the field and 4-of-10 (40%) from beyond the arc while holding Duquesne to 42.9% overall.

The Flyers outrebounded the Dukes 19-13 largely due to Toppin’s six rebounds and Landers’ five.

Dayton shot 14-of-16 (87.5%) from the line in the half.

The Flyers assisted on 9-of-13 made field goals.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Toppin broke his own record with 84 dunks this season after his first dunk of the game. He also was the 50th member to join the 1,000 point club and the ninth fastest to do it in games played. He now has 89 dunks this season and 1,007 career points.

With his 12 points tonight, Landers passed head coach Anthony Grant on Dayton’s all-time scoring list. He added 11 rebounds to give him his third triple double of the season.

The Flyers assisted on 18 of 27 made field goals compared to just 13 assists for the Dukes.

Dayton shot 6-of-20 from three, but managed to go 4-of-10 (40%) in the second half.

Toppin (28 points), Crutcher (17), and Landers (12) all finish in double figures

Toppin shot 11-of-16 (68%) from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) from three.

Dayton shot 27-of-53 (51%) from the field compared to 28-of-58 (48%) for Duquesne.

The Flyers won the rebounding battle 33-26.

The biggest edge came at the free-throw line where Dayton shot 20-of-25 (80%) compared to just 8-of-11 (73%) for Duquesne.

Dayton is 25-2 for the first time in school history, have won 16 games in a row in a single season for the first time since they won 16 in 1957-58, and are 14-0 in the A-10 for the first time ever.

UP NEXT

Dayton will travel to face George Mason on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Flyers will then return home to Tom Blackburn court to play Davidson on Feb. 28.